A domestic violence program's expansion in Hamilton County is slowed by workforce challenges

A program that offers immediate support to domestic violence survivors is making slow progress toward expanding to all of Hamilton County.

The Domestic Violence Enhanced Response Team, or DVERT, is a program from the nonprofit Women Helping Women.

President Kristin Shrimplin announced last August a plan to partner with all 49 jurisdictions in the county by the end of last year. But with only two jurisdictions added since then, Shrimplin says the new goal is to reach 30 within the next few months.

"The issue is not the partnerships; all of the law enforcement [agencies] are like 'Yes, let's do this.' We have financial support. What is a current difficulty — which the entire nation is experiencing, and this region — is being able to secure workforce."

DVERT works by sending a crisis team with law enforcement to respond to 911. Survivors are connected to safety planning and more than a dozen other services.

RELATED: Hamilton County made it easier to file civil protection orders

"We are asking folks to come work for us in the gender-based violence field, going into a space that you're showing up for a lot of trauma," Shrimplin said. "We've got to hire about 12 to 15 new advocates so that we can literally cover five zones 24/7."

DVERT is active in 22 jurisdictions so far:



Addyston

Blue Ash

Cheviot

Cincinnati

Colerain

Delhi

Forest Park

Green Hills

Green Township

Golf Manor

Lincoln Heights

Lockland

Mt. Healthy

Newtown

Norwood

North College Hill

Sharonville

Silverton

Springdale

Springfield Township

St. Bernard

Woodlawn



Shrimplin says she's confident they can reach 30 within the next few months, with a goal of reaching all 49 by the end of 2023.

Cincinnati officials changed the process for funding nonprofit organizations this year, but DVERT is exempt from applying — that all but guarantees they’ll get funding in the next city budget.

Shrimplin says support for the program has grown considerably over the last few years.

LISTEN: Domestic violence deaths increase in Ohio

"Anytime you take a survivor who is marginalized by violence and you say, we are going to place you in the center with policy and budgets — and your values are in your budget line items — that shows what we're really trying to do in this region around equity, inclusion and collaboration."

Twenty people in Cincinnati were murdered in incidents of domestic violence last year, according to CPD Chief Teresa Theetge.