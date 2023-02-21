© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Freestore Foodbank prepares to open new distribution center and looks to expand home delivery

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published February 21, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST
Freestore Foodbank distribution center.jpg
Freestore Foodbank
/
This 225,000 sq. ft. distribution center on River Road will open at the end of March.

A partnership Freestore Foodbank has with Amazon for home food delivery is going so well it may expand.

CEO Kurt Reiber talked about the program, and a new distribution center set to open in March, at a Northern Kentucky Chamber event Tuesday.

Reiber says the home delivery program began last year. It serves those who live within the I-275 loop.

"In conjunction with Amazon delivery, their Amazon drivers will come and pick up the food boxes and our produce boxes at our food distribution center and they will distribute them to folks who identify as immune compromised or they have a barrier as far as transportation," he says.

Five-hundred people are part of the pilot right now.

The Freestore Foodbank is also preparing to open a new distribution and workforce training center on River Road that WVXU told you about in 2021.

Reiber explains the organization is now distributing 50 million meals a year to a 20-county area. The new center will double that capacity.

"This new building will allow us to distribute over 100 million meals and that's going to go a long way towards helping families stabilize their lives and also make a difference in their communities," he says.

It will also train people enrolled in its Cincinnati COOKS program and LIFT the TriState, its logistics program.

"We are a logistic hotbed, so being able to train people in logistics, our partnership with Gateway Community and Technical College, is really critical when you really think about that," he says. "Because we're marrying hands-on experiences in the warehouse with academic credentials."

LIFT pic.jpg
Freestore Foodbank Facebook
/
The new distribution center also serves as a logistics training program.

The new 225,000-square foot building combines the current distribution centers at Wilder and Mayerson to a more centralized area.

Tags
Local News Freestore FoodbankAmazon
Ann Thompson
Ann Thompson has years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology
See stories by Ann Thompson