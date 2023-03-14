© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

Development group Northern Kentucky Tri-Ed is now Be NKY

91.7 WVXU | By Nick Swartsell
Published March 14, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT
be nky.jpg
@BE_NKY
/
Twitter
Be NKY announced its new name and branding on March 14, 2023.

A new name is the final step in a years-long process to reimagine Northern Kentucky's top economic development organization.

Once called Tri-Ed, the group responsible for attracting and expanding business in Northern Kentucky will now go by "Be NKY."

President and CEO Lee Crume says the name change is part of a strategic transition the group started in 2018.

"The more we talked about building and elevating, it led us to that concept of, 'Who do you want to be?' " Crume said Tuesday at a Northern Kentucky Chamber event. "Who do you want to be, Northern Kentucky? It really inspired us into this name."

Be NKY will focus on four new areas: data-driven decision making; activating Northern Kentucky's Port Authority; strategic business growth; and building the region's workforce in step with the needs of local businesses.

The economic development organization has been serving Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties since 1987.

Nick Swartsell
Nick Swartsell is a general assignment reporter for WVXU. Before his current role, he worked on the station’s Cincinnati Edition program as assistant producer and was a journalist for outlets in Cincinnati, Washington, D.C., and Texas prior to that. When he’s not reporting, he likes exploring places he probably shouldn’t on his bike, taking photos, and growing corn, tomatoes and peppers that are, in all honesty, much too hot for any practical use. He is from Hamilton. You can find him at @nswartsell on Twitter.
