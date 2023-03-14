Development group Northern Kentucky Tri-Ed is now Be NKY

A new name is the final step in a years-long process to reimagine Northern Kentucky's top economic development organization.

Once called Tri-Ed, the group responsible for attracting and expanding business in Northern Kentucky will now go by "Be NKY."

President and CEO Lee Crume says the name change is part of a strategic transition the group started in 2018.

"The more we talked about building and elevating, it led us to that concept of, 'Who do you want to be?' " Crume said Tuesday at a Northern Kentucky Chamber event. "Who do you want to be, Northern Kentucky? It really inspired us into this name."

Be NKY will focus on four new areas: data-driven decision making; activating Northern Kentucky's Port Authority; strategic business growth; and building the region's workforce in step with the needs of local businesses.

The economic development organization has been serving Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties since 1987.

