Local News

This weekend's heavy rains likely to mean rising rivers

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published March 24, 2023 at 4:05 AM EDT
The Ohio River well within its banks. Mud from the river's last rise is still visible along the Serpentine Wall at Sawyer Point.
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU
The Ohio River on Thursday afternoon was 28 feet deep at Cincinnati.

The National Weather Service is keeping an eye not only on the sky, but also on local rivers. Meteorologist Jim Lott says forecasts call for three to four inches of rain, and that could drive the Ohio River 15 to 16 feet higher than it has been.

"Based on what we’re expecting to fall we’re thinking the river's going to go up to 45 or 46 feet there at Cincinnati," he says. "So it's going to be a few feet below flood (stage) but if we end up getting more rain than expected obviously it might go a little higher than what we're thinking."

Lott says the Ohio River should start to rise dramatically Friday afternoon. He says for anyone with interests near the river, now's a good time to get prepared.

"Most of the rain's coming in right around Cincinnati so when you get the heavy rain really close to Cincinnati, the rivers react fairly quickly," Lott says.

The Ohio is expected to crest Monday or Tuesday at over 45 feet. Flood stage at Cincinnati is 52 feet.

"The current forecast is based on expected rainfall. Once we know how much rain has actually fallen, we'll have a much better, accurate forecast out there," he says. "I would just pay close attention to the forecast over the next couple of days and be prepared to take action if they live or play close to the river."

Forecasts call for moderate flooding along the Great Miami at Miamitown, and minor flooding for the Little Miami at Milford.

Local News Ohio RiverDaily Viewweather
Bill Rinehart
Bill Rinehart started his radio career as a disc jockey in 1990. In 1994, he made the jump into journalism and has been reporting and delivering news on the radio ever since.
