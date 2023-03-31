© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

Two dead including Springfield Township police officer in early morning crash

91.7 WVXU | By Tana Weingartner
Published March 31, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT
Springfield Township Police Officer Tim Unwin

A Springfield Township police officer and another driver were both killed during an early morning crash in North College Hill Friday.

The officer has been identified as 31-year-old Tim Unwin. Police Chief Rick Bley did not identify the other person killed in the crash.

"We're saddened to announce the tragic accident that occurred overnight, in which two individuals were killed," Bley said at a news conference. "The accident occurred as multiple police jurisdictions were responding to an officer needs assistance call."

The wreck occurred just after midnight Friday on Hamilton Ave. near Cross County Highway.

"Tim was a four-year veteran, having served two years with the city of Hamilton and two years here at Springfield Township. This is an extremely emotional and sad day for the family and friends of the two men who died as well as for the entire Springfield Township Police Department and for community as a whole," Bley said.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation into what happened.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our officer and the civilian driver and to everyone impacted by this tragedy. We ask for the continued community support as well," Bley added.

