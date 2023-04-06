Springfield Township Officer Tim Unwin remembered for 'making everyone around him better'

Family and co-workers said their final goodbyes Thursday to Springfield Township Police Officer Tim Unwin. He was remembered as someone who put his blood, sweat and tears into everything he did.

"Tim was enthusiastic about being a cop," said Chief Rick Bley. "He loved it and was devoted to it and did the deeds for a worthy cause every tour of duty."

A public funeral was held Thursday morning following a private mass Wednesday. A procession with scores of law enforcement departments from across the region traveled to Arlington Memorial Gardens, where Unwin was laid to rest.

RELATED: Funeral details are available following Friday's fatal wreck in North College Hill

"Springfield Township is thankful to Tim that Tim chose our family and community to serve his calling," Bley said. "His personality would never let him criticize anyone, or point out how anyone stumbled or was struggling with anything. Instead, he'd be the first one there making everyone around him better."

Prior to Springfield Township, Unwin was an officer with the Hamilton Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Corrections Division. Unwin was a graduate of Harrison High School and Cincinnati State.

Pool video The funeral for Springfield Township Police Officer Tim Unwin on April 6, 2023.

"It's been the hardest week of our lives; tested our faith to the fullest," Bley added. "Tim was a loving son and brother. He made everyone smile with his antics. He truly made everyone a better person."

Childhood friend Jacob Kennedy recalled how Unwin always included him in team video games, despite him being a self-proclaimed terrible player.

"I was like, 'Your cop buddies have to hate me because I don't do anything for this team online.' But my point, I guess, with all of this is he just simply responded that he didn't care. He just wanted to hang out. I think the big theme from any story that I have with Tim is he never asked anything. He just wanted you to be there."

While the funeral service featured friends recalling joyful and sometimes humorous stories about Unwin, the graveside service was more somber. The ceremony included the presentation of an American flag to Unwin's parents, a fly-over, police color guards, 21-gun salute, caisson, bagpipe music, and a final call across the police radio.

Courtesy / Springfield Township William Dunson.

RELATED: Two dead including Springfield Township police officer in early morning crash

Unwin and North College Hill resident William Dunson died in an early morning crash last week while Unwin was responding to an officer needs assistance call from another jurisdiction. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office's investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The Dunson family was present at the Unwin funeral.

"Mr. Dunson was a good man, a loving husband, a wonderful father, and an asset to his church and the community," Chief Rick Bley said earlier this week.

A fund has been established to help the Dunson family with funeral and related expenses.

The visitation for William Dunson is set for April 15 from 11 a.m. to 1p.m. at Greater Emmanuel Apostolic Temple in Finneytown. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church.

