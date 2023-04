Wayne Co. Emergency Management is ordering anyone within half of a mile from a large industrial fire in Richmond to evacuate.

Firefighters are battling the flames at a warehouse at 358 NW F Street in Richmond.

The Director of Wayne County Emergency Management, Matthew Cain says report of smoke in the area came in around 2:40 p.m.

According to the Richmond Fire Department's Battalion Chief, "all hands are on deck."

