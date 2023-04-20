K-12 students could net $500 by submitting a 'catchy' pedestrian safety slogan

Local students have a chance to win $500 by creating a slogan for the new Slow Down to Save Lives contest.

Students in kindergarten through 12th grade can submit a slogan as a photo, poster, TikTok or other video, or just emailed words. The contest comes from a few Cincinnati Council Members: Mark Jeffreys, Scotty Johnson and Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney.

"As we think about the issues of pedestrian safety we talk about the three E's; there's engineering as part of the solution; there's certainly enforcement; and education," Jeffreys said. "So this is part of it, engaging our young people."

Jeffreys says they want drivers to remember a new catchy phrase before they speed or run a red light.

"You think about Don’t Trash the ‘Nati as a very catchy phrase," Jeffreys said. "Well, our young people are very creative and engaging them to create something similar to encourage people to slow down on our roads."

Students can submit as many times as they want, either individually or as a group. The deadline to apply is May 12 at midnight.

A panel of judges chosen by the Center for Closing the Health Gap will choose the winning slogan.

Applications are available online at https://closingthehealthgap.org/slow-down/