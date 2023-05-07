Flying Pig Marathon becomes a flying fish as storms hit during the race

The official clock didn't stop, but Flying Pig Marathon competitors were told to shelter in place when a thunderstorm hit during yesterday's race. Some did try to get out of the rain and away from the lightning the best they could, but others kept going. Race Director Iris Simpson Bush says there's a delicate balance to keep.

“I do think that we have a responsibility to them, but they have to make the decision for what they feel safe and comfortable with,” she says. “What we were looking at was how do we keep them safe and not take away the possibility of the experience they have chosen to do.”

Simpson Bush says delaying the start was considered, but rejected. She says organizers weighed the risk with public safety officials and decided to proceed.

The race started on time, despite the threat. Men's Division Winner Jason Sayler says that was important to him. “You get up at a certain time. You eat your breakfast at a time. You’re immensely prepared for everything to just go off according to plan,” he says. “And when you start having to worry about delays and the possibility of a cancellation it just throws you off your rhythm.”

The winner of the Women's Division, Caitlin Keen had a different view.

“It didn’t really matter. If they were going to postpone it that was their choice. You just kind of have to roll with it on race day,” she says. “You have your plan and there’s only so many things you can control. More things you realize are out of your control, you just have to roll with it.”

This was Keen’s third win at the Flying Pig. Sayler won the Glass City Marathon in Toledo last month.