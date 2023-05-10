Could the Western & Southern Open move to Charlotte? We should know this summer

Plans for a $400-million tennis complex in Charlotte, North Carolina, are making some in Greater Cincinnati nervous. The Business Courier is reporting the new owner of the Western & Southern Open is considering moving the tournament there.

Owner Beemok Capital tells WVXU, "The Western & Southern Open has an incredible history in Mason and it's making major investments in the tournament to enhance the experience for players and fans," but adds, "As careful stewards of the tournament, it's evaluating a number of options related to a future location and will make a decision this summer."

Here is the complete statement:

"The Western & Southern Open has an incredible history and we are making major investments in the tournament to enhance the experience for players and fans. As careful stewards of the tournament, we are evaluating a number of options as part of a deliberate process relative to its future location, before making substantial investments required to host an expanded event. Our process in other cities follows the same course we have taken in Greater Cincinnati, to both present the benefits of the tournament to the local community as well as evaluate the opportunities and constraints the region presents. We’ve had productive conversations with state and local representatives in Mason and the surrounding area and have made considerable efforts to develop a potential master plan to expand the event in its current location. We have great respect for the City of Mason and are excited to host the tournament here in August and for years to come. We expect to make a decision on the long-term home of the tournament later this summer."

The city of Mason hasn't yet responded to WVXU's request for comment.

The Business Courier reports if the tennis tournament moves to Charlotte, it wouldn't be until 2026.

The Western & Southern Open has a rich history in Cincinnati, dating back to 1899 before becoming professional in 1969 and moving to Mason in 1979.

The Business Courier reports, "Charlotte’s advantages include proximity to the airport and to uptown hotels. There are 6,400 rooms in uptown, including luxury properties favored by players and organizers, within a 15-minute drive from The River District."

