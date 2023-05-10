Xavier University president responds to Bob Huggins' homophobic comments

During a press conference on Xavier University's campus Wednesday, President Colleen Hanycz shared her response to the homophobic slurs directed at the school by West Virginia University men's basketball coach Bob Huggins during a Monday interview with 700 WLW Radio's Bill Cunningham.

The day before, Xavier University released a statement from the president on the homophobic comments made by Huggins, but many on social media felt the statement lacked substance. The initial statement didn't show clear support for the LGBTQ+ community and made no mention of Huggins' use of homophobic slurs.

The president's latest remarks addressed the issue more directly.

"I wish to clarify where I and our Xavier community stand with respect to the radio show comments that I already referenced," Hanycz said.

"The deplorable mischaracterizations and homophobic slurs directed toward our LGBTQ+ and our Catholic community were repulsive and offensive. To those in our Xavier family who were directly targeted and harmed by these hateful words, be assured that you are invaluable members of our Xavier family and you belong here. Your presence makes us better."

Hanycz went on to say that diversity and inclusion of all people are among Xavier University's top priorities.

Following the press conference, Hanycz told reporters she had no further comment and wouldn't be answering questions on the matter at this time.

Wednesday afternoon, the University of West Virginia released a statement outlining the punishment Huggins will receive as a result of his comments.

Huggins will take a $1 million pay cut and serve a three-game suspension at the start of next year's regular season. Additionally, his contract with the university will change from a multi-year deal to a year-by-year agreement that could result in his immediate firing if a similar incident occurs.

WVU says the money taken from his annual pay will be used to support the school's LGBTQ+ center and other national and local organizations.