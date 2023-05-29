PHOTOS: Memorial Day - Remembering those who gave all

The annual Memorial Day ceremony in Eden Park is a decades-old tradition conducted by the members of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 10. This year, the event was co-hosted by the Vietnam Veterans of Southwest Ohio Foundation.

Held each year at the Vietnam Veterans memorial across from the Eden Park Overlook, the event includes a flag raising, posting of service flags, honor wreaths, a flag tribute, a 21-gun salute, a guest speaker, and music provided by the University of Cincinnati Bearcat Bands. The chapter also recognizes recipients of its annual scholarship program.

This year's speaker, Chapter 10 President Forrest Brandt, reminded those in attendance, "It's up to all Americans to keep; the promises made to all veterans and our faithful dead," noting Vietnam was the last wave of drafted military.