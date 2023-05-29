© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

PHOTOS: Memorial Day - Remembering those who gave all

91.7 WVXU | By Tana Weingartner
Published May 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT
hand holds program with memorial in background
Tana Weingartner
/
WVXU
The annual VVA Chapter 10 Memorial Day ceremony takes place in Eden Park.

The annual Memorial Day ceremony in Eden Park is a decades-old tradition conducted by the members of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 10. This year, the event was co-hosted by the Vietnam Veterans of Southwest Ohio Foundation.

Held each year at the Vietnam Veterans memorial across from the Eden Park Overlook, the event includes a flag raising, posting of service flags, honor wreaths, a flag tribute, a 21-gun salute, a guest speaker, and music provided by the University of Cincinnati Bearcat Bands. The chapter also recognizes recipients of its annual scholarship program.

RELATED: Vietnam Veterans of America will sunset once its members are gone. But one local chapter isn't slowing down

This year's speaker, Chapter 10 President Forrest Brandt, reminded those in attendance, "It's up to all Americans to keep; the promises made to all veterans and our faithful dead," noting Vietnam was the last wave of drafted military.

man sits in chair looking at camera
1 of 10  — Memorial Day 2023 (2)b.jpg
Korean War Army veteran Franklin Wallace
Tana Weingartner / WVXU
man conducts band
2 of 10  — Memorial Day 2023 (8).jpg
UC Bearcat Bands
Tana Weingartner / WVXU
four men raise the US and POW-MIA flags
3 of 10  — Memorial Day 2023 (11).jpg
Gary Henson leads the color guard in posting the colors.
Tana Weingartner / WVXU
people salute as the colors are posted
4 of 10  — Memorial Day 2023 (15).jpg
Raising the USA and POW-MIA flags.
Tana Weingartner / WVXU
a ground marker recognizing women of the armed forces
5 of 10  — Memorial Day 2023 (22).jpg
Tana Weingartner / WVXU
man speaks at a podium
6 of 10  — Memorial Day 2023 (25).jpg
VVA Chapter 10 President Forrest Brandt was the 2023 speaker.
Tana Weingartner / WVXU
men stand holding the flags of each branch of service
7 of 10  — Memorial Day 2023 (38).jpg
The service flags are presented as the band plays the songs of each military branch.
Tana Weingartner / WVXU
8 of 10  — Memorial Day 2023 (45).jpg
Tana Weingartner / WVXU
man plays trumpet
9 of 10  — Memorial Day 2023 (50).jpg
UC Trumpet Professor Michael Mergen, USMC, plays taps.
Tana Weingartner / WVXU
people place small flags at base of monument
10 of 10  — Memorial Day 2023 (58).jpg
The annual ceremony concludes with the placing of small flags at the base of the memorial.
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

Tana Weingartner
Senior Editor and reporter at WVXU with more than 20 years experience in public radio; formerly news and public affairs producer with WMUB. Would really like to meet your dog.
