Ex-Cincinnati councilman Jeff Pastor agrees to plead guilty in public corruption case

Former Cincinnati City Councilman Jeff Pastor has agreed to plead guilty in his public corruption case.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio's office said Pastor has agreed to plead guilty to honor services wire fraud. The agreement was filed in federal court ahead of Pastor's scheduled hearing Wednesday.

FBI agents arrested Pastor at his home in the early morning hours of Nov. 10, 2020. In addition to wire fraud, a federal grand jury charged Pastor with bribery, attempted extortion, money laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He was accused of taking $55,000 in bribes, and a luxury weekend trip to Miami on a private plane, in exchange for votes on two development deals.

