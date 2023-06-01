Here are 10 projects getting dollars from the 2023 Municipal Road Fund Program

Nine communities in Hamilton County are getting funding allocations for road projects under the Municipal Road Fund Program. Hamilton County commissioners approved the dollars Thursday following a public hearing in April.

The board approved $2,137,316 to establish the 2023 Municipal Road Fund Program.

"The funding for these projects comes from the municipal permissive auto tax fund," says County Engineer Eric Beck.

The following communities are receiving funds:

Cincinnati: Bridge Maintenance — $1,000,000

Golf Manor: Wiehe Road — $92,000

Forest Park: West Sharon Road — $167,500

Elmwood: Township Avenue and Vine Street — $70,000

Norwood: Smith Road and Carthage Avenue — $150,000

Cincinnati: Wooster Road — $200,000

North College Hill: West Galbraith Road — $115,000

Newtown: Church Street — $98,360

Harrison: Dry Fork Road — $175,000

Blue Ash: McKinley Road — $69,456

