Here are 10 projects getting dollars from the 2023 Municipal Road Fund Program
Nine communities in Hamilton County are getting funding allocations for road projects under the Municipal Road Fund Program. Hamilton County commissioners approved the dollars Thursday following a public hearing in April.
The board approved $2,137,316 to establish the 2023 Municipal Road Fund Program.
"The funding for these projects comes from the municipal permissive auto tax fund," says County Engineer Eric Beck.
The following communities are receiving funds:
Cincinnati: Bridge Maintenance — $1,000,000
Golf Manor: Wiehe Road — $92,000
Forest Park: West Sharon Road — $167,500
Elmwood: Township Avenue and Vine Street — $70,000
Norwood: Smith Road and Carthage Avenue — $150,000
Cincinnati: Wooster Road — $200,000
North College Hill: West Galbraith Road — $115,000
Newtown: Church Street — $98,360
Harrison: Dry Fork Road — $175,000
Blue Ash: McKinley Road — $69,456