City planners want your input on plans to makeover parts of Central Parkway

Cincinnati planners want input on a makeover of part of Central Parkway. The city has opened an online survey for feedback on proposals for the street between Plum and Liberty.

Department of Traffic and Engineering Project Manager Jeff Stine says the city wants to make the street "safe and vibrant" and public input is critical.

"We welcome the public's input on this exciting project," Stine says. "The city seeks to transform Central Parkway into a safe and vibrant place by incorporating 'complete street' design principles into it."

"Complete streets" are those designed and maintained for safety and mobility for everyone, including motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists and public transportation riders.

The Department of Transportation and Engineering listed objectives include reconnecting neighborhoods like the West End, Over-the-Rhine and Downtown; prioritizing pedestrian use and safety; and re-establishing the potential for development along the road.

A press release from DOTE says seven separate planning studies from 2001 to 2019 have found the "negative impact of an inadequate pedestrian environment in this area."

The online survey is open until July 12.

In-person and virtual open houses are planned for this fall.