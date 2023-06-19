FC Cincinnati's $300 million development north of TQL Stadium moves forward

FC Cincinnati will present initial sketches of its $300 million mixed-use development north of TQL stadium to the West End Community Council Tuesday as it moves forward with its plan for an entertainment and housing district in the neighborhood.

Last week, the team announced it had chosen partners for the project, including global design group RIOS as the master plan architect for the district and Marquee Development as the master developer. Messer and Triversity Construction companies will be the construction managers for the project, and North American Properties will develop apartments on the site.

Chief Development Officer Chad Munitz says the team has been engaging with the community and will incorporate further feedback into more detailed plans. He says FC Cincinnati wants a space that is welcoming to all.

"There won't be what I would call pretty pictures yet," he says of the presentation before the community council. "It will still be boxy diagrams of what we're looking at doing. But we're starting to define the quantity and how it's going to fit in the spaces on the site, and continuing the discussion with the community about how it best works and how it's going to function and what they like and don't like."

Munitz says there likely won't be any construction of buildings on the site at Central Parkway and Liberty Street until the end of this year or the beginning of next as site preparation continues there. In the meantime, the team will continue to work on the master plan and seek key zoning approvals from the city later this summer.

