The annual German heritage festival once billed as the largest Oktoberfest outside of Munich is returning to a four-day format and a familiar location. The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber reports Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is moving back to 5th Street this fall.

"We’re excited to return to 5th Street, a location that is nostalgic for many of our long-time attendees," says Chelsea York, vice president of events and experiences at the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, in a release. "The move to 5th Street will refresh the event while maintaining a piece of its history."

The annual festival moved to Second and Third streets in 2016.

RELATED: County approves $1.25M for Cincinnati Music Festival, Flying Pig Marathon and Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati — now touted as America's largest Oktoberfest — is scheduled for Sept. 14-17. The event will begin with a keg-tapping Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. and run through 7 p.m. Sunday.

All the usual events and attractions are slated to return, including the "Running of the Wieners" and the "Chicken Dance." Bavarian band, Die Bubis, is expected to perform.

Leigh Taylor / Provided Oktoberfest has been on Second St since 2016.

Organizers say there will also be a new designated area featuring "a wide range of activities, food and beverages for all ages. The creation of this space aims to provide an environment where everyone can come together and celebrate the rich German heritage of southwestern Ohio."

From the WVXU archives: New Location For Oktoberfest Zinzinnati

Additional details on food, beer, activities and entertainment will be released closer to the event, the release states.



Full Oktoberfest Zinzinnati event hours

Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 | 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 | 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 | 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 | 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

