© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Great Parks seeks input for western Hamilton County blueway and trails

91.7 WVXU | By Nick Swartsell
Published July 12, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT
Years of erosion have cut cliff-like walls along the creek bed, filling the creek with sediment and nutrients that end up polluting the Whitewater and Ohio rivers.
Tana Weingartner
/
WVXU
You can attend an open house about the West Region Blueway & Trail System Thursday, July 13.

Options for water and trail recreation are expanding in western Hamilton County, and you can weigh in.

Great Parks of Hamilton County is taking public comments on planned expansions of canoeing and kayaking infrastructure along the Whitewater and Great Miami rivers. They're also looking for input on a new trail for biking and walking.

The initiative, called the West Region Blueway & Trail System, is part of Great Parks' 2019 master plan.

“The West Region Blueway & Trail System is about connections,” Great Parks landscape architect and project manager Sean Creighton said in a news release. “Our goal for the project is to enhance our blueway trails and establish a new shared-use trail to better connect people with the outstanding natural spaces of western Hamilton County, nearby communities and local points of interest.”

The planned system would connect popular Great Parks properties like Miami Whitewater Forest, Shawnee Lookout and others. Great Parks is looking to include classes on local plant and animal life, canoeing, kayaking and water safety instructions, an outdoor education space and other amenities.

You can attend an open house about the West Region Blueway & Trail System Thursday, July 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Whitewater Crossing Christian Church in Cleves. The event will feature information about the proposed trails as well as opportunities to provide feedback. You can also submit comments online through Aug. 7.

Tags
Local News Great Parks of Hamilton CountyDaily View
Nick Swartsell
Nick has reported from a nuclear waste facility in the deserts of New Mexico, the White House press pool, a canoe on the Mill Creek, and even his desk one time.
See stories by Nick Swartsell