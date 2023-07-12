Great Parks seeks input for western Hamilton County blueway and trails

Options for water and trail recreation are expanding in western Hamilton County, and you can weigh in.

Great Parks of Hamilton County is taking public comments on planned expansions of canoeing and kayaking infrastructure along the Whitewater and Great Miami rivers. They're also looking for input on a new trail for biking and walking.

The initiative, called the West Region Blueway & Trail System, is part of Great Parks' 2019 master plan.

“The West Region Blueway & Trail System is about connections,” Great Parks landscape architect and project manager Sean Creighton said in a news release. “Our goal for the project is to enhance our blueway trails and establish a new shared-use trail to better connect people with the outstanding natural spaces of western Hamilton County, nearby communities and local points of interest.”

The planned system would connect popular Great Parks properties like Miami Whitewater Forest, Shawnee Lookout and others. Great Parks is looking to include classes on local plant and animal life, canoeing, kayaking and water safety instructions, an outdoor education space and other amenities.

You can attend an open house about the West Region Blueway & Trail System Thursday, July 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Whitewater Crossing Christian Church in Cleves. The event will feature information about the proposed trails as well as opportunities to provide feedback. You can also submit comments online through Aug. 7.

