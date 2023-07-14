This weekend's Reds Hall of Fame inductees include All-Star pitchers and a former team executive

As if another match-up with the Brewers isn't enough excitement, the Reds are hosting a Hall of Fame weekend, inducting two pitchers and a former team executive.

A schedule of events is on the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum website.

Saturday at 6:30 p.m., the first-place Reds, one-game ahead of Milwaukee in the NL Central Division, will induct:

A 2006 All-Star and a Gold Glove winner in 2010 who pitched for the Reds from 2006-2013. Only five pitchers in franchise history recorded more career strikeouts than Arroyo. Rumor has it he might even bring his guitar to Sunday's Induction Gala. Danny Graves : An All-Star who holds the Reds' all-time saves record with 182. Graves, the only Vietnamese-born player in MLB history, was a key contributor to the 1999 Reds team that finished tied for an NL Wild Card berth. He played for the Reds from 1997-2005.

: An All-Star who holds the Reds' all-time saves record with 182. Graves, the only Vietnamese-born player in MLB history, was a key contributor to the 1999 Reds team that finished tied for an NL Wild Card berth. He played for the Reds from 1997-2005. Gabe Paul: This longtime Reds executive, who served as general manager from 1951-1960, was instrumental in strengthening and diversifying the Reds' talent pool through key acquisitions of both African American and Latino players. He died in 1998 at the age of 88.

Dozens of previous inductees will be in Cincinnati this weekend, including Pete Rose, Davey Concepcion, Cesar Geronimo, Chris Sabo, Mario Soto, Tony Perez, Johnny Bench, Wayne Granger, Tommy Helms, Dave Parker and more.

Fans can see them at the Hall of Fame with the price of admission. There is also a gala on Sunday at the Duke Energy Convention Center with the entire Reds team. Walls says tickets are still available.

Induction weekend happens every two years.

