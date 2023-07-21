Minority-owned businesses set up shop in Fountain Square this weekend

This weekend, tens of thousands of festivalgoers will sample songs from Snoop Dogg and Al Green and bites from eateries in Cincinnati. Organizers say it'll be a valuable economic opportunity for minority-owned businesses.

Friday evening, less than 24 hours after Snoop Dogg and Al Green take to the stage to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, food trucks will line up on Fifth Street as shops and vendors take over Fountain Square for the weekend.

The three-day event, Cincy Soul: The Black Taste, also will feature the Vibe Marketplace and performances from Tweet, Ceelo Green, Rotimi, and Donell Jones. On Saturday, Cincinnati will celebrate the grand opening of the Black Music Walk of Fame a mile away at The Banks.

RELATED: Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame announces its 2023 inductees

Lifelong Cincinnati resident and former nightclub owner Julian Rodgers helped organize Cincy Soul in partnership with Vibe Marketplace.

"What I would love to see is Cincy Soul be one of those premier food events where folks say, 'Hey, this is where I can come and find the new Soul secrets,' " he says, adding that the event hopes to highlight Black entrepreneurship and culinary traditions.

He adds that opportunities like Cincy Soul are particularly empowering for Black residents in the city.

"We definitely haven't had an opportunity to highlight or showcase ourselves at certain events," he says, but "selling food has always been one of the many businesses and one of the venues that the Black community has had."

Events like Cincy Soul, he adds, present opportunities for first-time caterers to gain exposure and traction. That's why he chooses to focus on local vendors and eateries.

"These restaurants, these caterers, these food trucks? These are your neighbors. These are people who live in your city," Rodgers says.

For local establishments, Cincy Soul offers an opportunity to expand their customer base and name recognition. Rodgers says that previous iterations of Cincy Soul brought in 30,000 customers over the weekend.

Cincy Soul / Cincy Soul: The Black Taste Cincy Soul offers an opportunity to expand local establishments' customer base and name recognition.

"What the vendors can expect is a lot of hungry folks," he says. "The exposure is probably the biggest thing. We've seen some caterers start [at] the food fest, and now they're in brick-and-mortar spaces."

RELATED: Al Green, Snoop Dogg headline this weekend's 59th Cincinnati Music Festival

You'll find restaurants, caterers, and food trucks on Fifth Street at these times:

Friday: 6 p.m. -2 a.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m.-2 a.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. -10 p.m.

Shops, vendors and artisans will take over Fountain Square at the times below:

Thursday: 11:30 a.m. -11 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. -11 p.m.

Artists will also perform at Fountain Square through the weekend:

Saturday

4:00 pm: Tweet

6:00 pm: Ceelo Green

Sunday

4:00 pm: Rotimi

6:00 pm: Donell Jones