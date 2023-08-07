Cincinnati taking input on plans for Saks Fifth Avenue building Downtown

The city of Cincinnati will take public input on the potential sale of the 77,000-square foot building at 101 West Fifth Street that once housed Saks Fifth Avenue.

The property near the convention center is currently vacant. The Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation wants to purchase it from the city for $1 in order to do a $23 million redevelopment project there. That development would include more than 66,000-square feet of office space and another 8,600-square feet of commercial space.

The city says an appraisal of the property is currently underway. A previous valuation placed its value at $2.6 million.

The vacant building is near the Duke Energy Convention Center in an area seeing a lot of attention as the city works to revamp its convention offerings in a bid to lure more large events to town.

The city's Department of Planning and Engagement will hold a public input session on the potential sale of the Saks building Aug. 9 at 4 p.m. That meeting will be aired on Citicable. More information on how you can take part is available here.