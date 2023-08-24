Upcoming MLK Coalition event honors the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington

Next week marks the 60th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s March on Washington, which took place Aug. 28, 1963.

Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth was one of the speakers addressing more than 250,000 attendees at the historic Civil Rights demonstration for racial equity.

Now, local civil rights leaders will gather at the church where Shuttlesworth was a pastor to commemorate the historic protest. Cincinnati's Martin Luther King Jr. Coalition is holding the event Sunday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 pm at the Greater New Light Baptist Church. There will be food and activities as well as remarks from local leaders, including Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long.

"It is important to commemorate, celebrate and continue the efforts to bring to life the ideas Dr. King and so many others who spoke at the historic March on Washington," Raffel Prophett, Martin Luther King, Jr. Coalition president, said in a news release.

You can find out more details at the Coalition's website.

