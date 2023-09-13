The 'next generation' farm is already growing in Florence

With climate change making growing seasons unpredictable, water drying up around the globe and food deserts increasing, a growing number of people think indoor vertical farming is the solution.

80 Acres Farms Co-Founders Mike Zelkind and Tisha Livingston are among them. They started their indoor vertical farming business in 2015 in Spring Grove Village and in 2019 moved to Hamilton. Wednesday they officially opened their eighth farm in Florence.



The Next Generation Farm

Zelkind calls Florence the “Next Generation Farm,” because “Everything we have learned from our Hamilton facility we codified into the next design. This facility can grow a variety of different crops and it produces them faster and better,” he says.

Even though the Florence farm is just three times bigger than Hamilton it can produce four to five times the amount of product. How? More precise automation can grow leafy greens and herbs better than before. Data Analytics and automated light, water and harvesting are down to a science through a partnership with Siemens.

Before a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Siemens President of Smart Infrastructure Ruth Gratzke said, “We’re able to help 80 Acres predict planned growth under a lot of different conditions and optimize ultimately the future of farming.”

WVXU took a tour in February of the Hamilton Plant, one 80 Acres calls “the least sophisticated and least ambitious farm we’ll ever build.”

Zelkind says, Technology and software is doing a lot more of the work, so we're ready to start scaling the farms a lot faster. We can copy and paste and integrate the improvements.

Companies and countries are taking notice. The president of the Bahamas toured the Hamilton plant in 2022 to talk about food security solutions. And Zelkind says people have visited the farm from four continents.

80 Acres is looking to expand its products and technology nationally and globally. While it says it doesn't think vertical farming will solve world hunger, it is part of the solution.