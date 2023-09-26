With the 'right policies' in place, Cincinnati Chamber predicts ambitious population growth

A new report from the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber says the area could add around 615,000 new residents by 2050, but only with the “right policies” to promote growth.

The 2023 State of the Region report offers an in-depth analysis of data on population, jobs and the economy; health, housing, and more. It was published Tuesday from the chamber’s Center for Research and Data.

The “pro-growth” population estimate says the 16-county metro area could reach nearly 2.9 million people by 2050, compared to 2.3 million as of the 2020 Census.

An alternate scenario predicts how “the wrong policies” could affect the Cincinnati metro.

“Examples of these policies include exclusionary zoning and land use regulations, restrictive federal immigration policies, and other policies that promote a negative business environment in the region and three constituent states,” the report says. Under those conditions, the Cincinnati metro would start losing population by 2040, and would only add 15,000 net residents by 2050.

Some of the fastest growing populations in the Cincinnati region are Asian and Hispanic groups.

Top five countries of origin for foreign-born population:



India Mexico China Guatemala Philippines

The report compares the region to 21 other peer cities, including close neighbors like Columbus, Indianapolis, Dayton, and Louisville. Population size ranges from about 518,000 (Lexington, Ky.) to about 7.9 million (Dallas, Tex.); Cincinnati is 11th on the list at about 2.3 million.

The Cincinnati metro outranks peer cities in some key indicators, and falls to the bottom of the list in others. For example, the region ranks 11 out of 22 for regional real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), but ranks fourth for regional exports.

The area is in the middle in terms of five-year job growth, but has the fifth lowest total jobs per capita because the region also ranks low in prime working age population. In other words, 38.1% of the metro population is between the ages of 25-54, compared to close to 50% for top-ranking San Jose, Calif.

Here are the region’s top employers by employee count:



Kroger (20,000) Cincinnati Children’s (18,502) TriHealth (12,096) University of Cincinnati (11,141) St. Elizabeth Healthcare (10,353) UC Health (9,816) Procter & Gamble (9,700) GE Aerospace (7,500) Mercy Health (7,500) Fifth Third Bank (7,000)

Cincinnati is above the national average for median household income and per capital personal income. The region is ranked 13 for racial income gap, with the median Black household making nearly $39,000 less than the median white household. But the area has the third smallest racial unemployment gap of the 22 cities in the report (8.5% unemployment for Black residents vs. 4.5% unemployment for non-Hispanic white residents).

The Cincinnati metro’s violent crime rate is the second lowest, higher only than Pittsburgh, Pa. The area has the third lowest property crime rate. But life expectancy in the region is below the national average, and life expectancy differs dramatically depending on where in the area you live.

“A Warren County resident can expect to live to about 79.2 years. In Gallatin County, a resident could expect to live to just 72.8 years, presenting a gap of 6.4 years,” the report says. “At the neighborhood level, there is an even wider gap. In some cases that gap is more than 20 years, and in at least one case it is about 26 years.”

See the full report below. This story will be updated.