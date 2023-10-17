Cincinnati is holding 3 public meetings about the proposed railway sale

Cincinnati officials announced Tuesday there will be three "community workshops" about the proposed sale of the Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern. Critics of the sale have decried the lack of community engagement ahead of the Nov. 7 election in which residents will decide whether the sale can move ahead.

The public meetings will "inform the public" about the potential sale and the city manager's plan for spending the expected additional revenue, according to a news release.

Some opponents of the sale have criticized the lack of community engagement.

"We're not the monolith for the entire Black community, but we do have a constituency that we represent," said Cincinnati NAACP President Joe Mallory at a recent press conference. "We're tired of being left behind and forgotten. We deserve a seat at the table, not as an afterthought ... we need to be [there] from the beginning with a racial equity lens."

Participants in the public meetings will participate in activities "to provide feedback about infrastructure needs and identify what projects are most important to them."



Community workshop details

Saturday, Oct. 21 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Evanston Recreation Center

3204 Woodburn Ave.

Thursday, Oct. 26 — 6 to 8 p.m.

Hirsch Recreation Center

3630 Reading Road

Wednesday, Nov. 1 — 6 to 8 p.m.

Winton Hills Recreation Center

5170 Winneste Ave.

