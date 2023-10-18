Transparent noise barriers are coming to interstates 71/75 in Covington

A pilot program will test out transparent noise barriers along a stretch of highway in Covington.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was in Covington Wednesday to announce the state will spend $4 million installing about 1,000 feet of the barriers as the multi-billion dollar Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project moves ahead.

"The Brent Spence project is going to improve one of the nation's great commercial corridors, transform Northern Kentucky and supercharge this region's growth and development," Beshear said. "At the same time, we are making sure to listen to our communities and explore ways to mitigate any increased traffic noise. This transparent noise barrier could be a win-win solution to block noise without obstructing this region's signature views."

The barriers will run about 1,000 feet alongside Crescent Avenue between 5th and 9th streets in Covington.

Covington Mayor Joe Meyer says the pilot has exciting potential.

"Can we effectively dissipate the impact of noise on our Covington residents, while at the same time, maintaining the view so that as people drive through Covington, they still have the opportunity to see how great this city is?" he posited.

Site prep work for the walls will begin this month, according to state officials, and the barriers will be installed after the first of the new year.

The pilot is funded separately from the $3.6 billion Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project, but officials say the transparent barriers could be incorporated elsewhere along the project and outside the corridor if they prove effective.

While in Covington, Beshear also announced a number of other grants for Northern Kentucky projects, including $8.7 million to fund better internet connectivity for residents and businesses in Owen County.