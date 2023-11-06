Temps may be in the 70s this first full week of November, but ODOT is preparing for snow

The forecast this week is starting out warm, but crews with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) are gearing up for the snow and ice of winter. The agency's Hamilton County outpost is conducting its annual winter readiness event this week, reviewing driver training and inspecting equipment.

Kathleen Fuller, ODOT District 8 public information officer, says mechanics from around the area are going over every truck and piece of equipment.

"It's a multifaceted inspection. They're looking at the electronics; they're looking at the pieces of equipment. They're looking at the plow blades and they're making sure that those will lift properly. They're looking at the tailgates and the spinners where the salt comes out. They're making sure ... all the levels, the pressures, everything — every sensor, every part, or every piece of equipment within the trucks — is operational (and) fully functioning."

Fuller says the Hamilton County post is completely staffed for the winter with 36 employees. The state is responsible for the interstates and state and federal routes outside of the municipalities.

Snow plow drivers are also getting a refresher course.

"We have a class that they take while the equipment is being inspected. It's just updates they're learning — if there are any changes to the equipment; if we have any new trucks coming into the fleet; if there's anything new with the technology. They're also talking about operations, the materials, the usage, how things should operate during a snow or ice event," says Fuller. "And then just going over some of the basic general safety items that they need to be aware of.

"It's a refresher for most, but we do have some new people that have come on board since last year," she adds.

Tana Weingartner / WVXU A crew inspects a salt/snow plow on Nov. 6, 2023.

Born to plow

Joe Estes is marking his fifth year as a plow driver for Hamilton County ODOT. He says he enjoys the work and knew ever since he was a kid that he wanted to drive a snow plow.

"Me and my brother always joked that when I got older, I would drive a plow truck," he tells WVXU. "As they'd go down my street, I'd run to the front door and watch. It was something that's always interested me so I figured why not?"

Estes sees his role as vital when the weather gets bad. It's rewarding, he says, making sure the roads are safe for first responders and the traveling public.

"My family is on the roads; your families are on the roads. We're all out there trying to do a job because if we're not on the roads, keeping the roads up, then nobody's getting through."

He does have a plea, however, to help everyone get where they need to be safely.

"Give us room to work and slow down," he requests. "Stay behind us — don't try to pass us when we're pushing snow."

Personal preparedness

While state and local roads crews are getting ready, Indiana is reminding people to think about their own safe travel plans. During this Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana, INDOT offers these trips — which are good for everyone in the Tri-State, not just Hoosiers.