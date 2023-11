Hathaway's Diner, a staple restaurant of downtown Cincinnati for more than 70 years, is closing permantely.

The diner posted late on Wednesday to its Facebook page about the closure.

"I am very sad to report that starting tomorrow. That Hathaway's diner will no longer be open," the post reads.

The diner cited issues with not as many people working downtown and food truck competition.

