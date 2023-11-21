Tibetan Buddhism teacher will offer blessing on new temple in Colerain Township

A Buddhist monastery in Colerain Township is ready to welcome people into its new temple. Renowned teacher, His Holiness Kyabje Trijang Chocktrul Rinpoche, will bless the new Gaden Samdrupling (GSL) Monastery during a special ceremony Nov. 22.

"It's a very rare and special opportunity for us to be able to have him come and open this place in the monastery," says Jamyang Lama, a resident teacher and monk at GSL Monastery.

According to a release, His Holiness is "the eighteenth in a lineage of eminent Indian and Tibetan masters and 4th in the line of Trijang Rinpoches. The supreme reincarnation was born on October 15, 1982, in a Tibetan family in Dalhousie, Northern India and was officially recognized by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama on April 23, 1985. Rinpoche has completed his primary studies under his root guru H.E. Kyabje Lati Rinpoche and Kyabje Dagom Rinpoche. Presently Rinpoche is doing further studies under the guidance of H.E. Dagpo Rinpoche, H.E. Yongyal Rinpoche."

LISTEN: Learn about Cincinnati's Gaden Samdrupling Buddhist Monastery

Gaden Samdrupling Monastery was founded in 1999 as a community center for Buddhist study, practice and culture. It offers classes, meditation practice, and events for people who study — or wish to learn about — Tibetan Buddhism.

Jamyang Lama says the new temple was needed because they'd outgrown their smaller previous location. They also wanted to provide a space that evokes the experiences of Tibetan Buddhism.

"We tried to build it (like) a traditional Buddhist monastery you can see in Himalayas, in the mountains of Tibet, and so forth. When you go in there, you will see this unique kind of architectural building with many kinds of different colors and so forth. So, if you can't travel to Nepal, India, or faraway Tibet, you can just come here to just get a glimpse of the experience of cultural Tibetan Buddhism," he says.

RELATED: A Mongolian boy has been declared an important leader for Tibetan Buddhists

The temple was built using traditional designs combined with modern, eco-friendly and sustainable materials, according to a statement. In addition to the community spaces, it includes a private residence for the resident monks and visiting teachers.

The blessing ceremony is Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. and is open to the public. It will include chanting from various Buddhist traditions, such as Tibetan, Sri Lankan and Thai Buddhist traditions, and a Mongolian throat singer, followed by a lunch buffet of Tibetan foods.

