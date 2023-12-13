'All faiths welcome' at menorah lighting ceremony at Fountain Square Wednesday

Wednesday is the seventh night of Hanukkah, and there's a menorah lighting ceremony at Fountain Square.

Holly Wolfson with Mayerson JCC says it’s the third year for the ceremony, which started during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. She says this year is especially poignant.

"We're praying for the safe return of the 138 hostages that remain in Gaza," she says. "And by celebrating our tradition and lighting the Hanukkah menorah, we are bringing light into the world, not just figuratively."

Wolfson says people of all faiths are welcome.

"Our community is always open and welcome for anyone to come and participate and learn about our traditions," she says. "We have very close relationships in the Jewish community with other faith groups. We always feel their support, and so they're always welcome to be a part of this."

She says there's limited space so pre-registration is required.

"Hanukkah is a celebration of survival and resilience, and I think at this time it's extremely relevant. We're just really looking forward to having an event where we can be together and show our strength as a community."

Wolfson says the celebration includes ice skating, music, and food. The event starts at 7 p.m., with the lighting ceremony at 7:30.

