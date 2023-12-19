© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Delivery company strike at CVG may be at an end

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published December 19, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST
DHL-CVG tug drivers and ramp workers rallied in April 2023.
Ann Thompson
/
WVXU
DHL-CVG tug drivers and ramp workers rallied in April 2023, ahead of a vote over whether to organize or not.

A 12 day strike at Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport appears to be over. About 1,100 union members walked off the job Dec. 7 over a new contract with DHL. Union negotiators say they've reached a deal with the package delivery company that includes higher wages, better benefits, and improvements to workplace safety for ramp and tug workers.

Those workers load and unload planes at CVG. According to the company's website, the DHL hub covers 194 acres with slots for 67 aircraft. "It sits at the heart of the DHL U.S. network with 130 daily flights and a fleet of 60 aircraft," reads the website.

Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman says "Members took a real stand for a better agreement and demanded that DHL, one of the world's largest and most profitable delivery logistics companies, treat its workforce with dignity and respect."

The two sides had been negotiating on a new deal since July.

Teamster members will still have to ratify the new contract. A date for that vote hasn't been announced.
Bill Rinehart
Bill Rinehart started his radio career as a disc jockey in 1990. In 1994, he made the jump into journalism and has been reporting and delivering news on the radio ever since.
