Study: Thousands in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana could lose WIC benefits due to shortfall

Local families could be turned away from a government assistance program for young children if Congress doesn't increase its budget.

A recent report by left-leaning think tank the Center on Policy and Budget Priorities says as many as 2 million people across the country could lose access to the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, often known as WIC, if lawmakers don't approve a proposed boost by the Biden administration.

"That would include 52,000 people in Ohio, 34,000 people in Kentucky and 43,000 people in Indiana," CPBP Senior Policy Analyst Katie Bergh told Cincinnati Edition. "These are people who are eligible for WIC."

About 7 million Americans will utilize WIC in 2024, CPBP projections suggest, up from about 6.5 million this time last year.

Rising food costs and increased demand for the nutrition program are contributing to the roughly $1 billion budget shortfall ahead of the federal government's fiscal year end in September. Without more funding, the program won't be able to provide all the assistance needed by eligible applicants, who would face waiting lists.

"WIC is facing a funding shortfall that is very significant because more eligible families are participating in the program and because food costs have increased," Bergh said.

The funding dilemma comes as Congress and the Biden administration wrangle over the federal budget. Lawmakers Jan. 7 signed a framework agreement for the $1.6 trillion spending plan, but far-right members of the U.S. House are not pleased with the deal because it doesn't cut enough spending. The continued friction could make spending packages for various government functions difficult to pass.

Some important government programs and offices will run out of money Jan. 19, and the federal government overall faces a Feb. 2 budget deadline to avoid costly shutdowns.