Free homeownership expo set for Jan. 27 in Price Hill

A free homeownership expo this month aims to help anyone in the area learn how to buy a home for the first time.

Cincinnati Council Member Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney says the event will feature everything you need to know about making the big purchase.

"Whether it's how to get your credit score up, how to find a realtor, how to find your price point, how the process works," Kearney said. "And maybe most importantly, what resources are out there to help you own a home."

That includes a city program to help with the cost of a down payment. Kearney says she especially hopes to reach lower- and middle-income households, but says it will be helpful for anyone.

"Whether they're at the beginning or they've already hit some obstacles, wherever they are in the process, there will be someone there to actually meet with them and help them move forward," she said.

LISTEN: Is homeownership still attainable?

The expo is co-hosted by Union Savings Bank.



How to attend

The expo is on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Price Hill Recreation Center (959 Hawthorne Ave.).

The event is free to attend but pre-registration is requested and available at this link.

Breakfast and lunch are included.

Topics and speakers include:

