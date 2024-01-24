4 Cincinnati chefs named James Beard Award finalists

The chefs behind Mita's, Nolia, and Café Mochiko are once again on the James Beard Award short-list, this time all in the same category. The semifinalists were announced Jan. 24.

Erik Bentz and Elaine Uykimpang Bentz of Café Mochiko, Jeffery Harris of Nolia Kitchen, and Jose Salazar of Mita's are nominated for Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH). Other Ohio chefs on the list include Avishar Barua of Joya's in Worthington, Vinnie Cimino of Cordelia in Cleveland, and BJ Lieberman of Chapman's Eat Market in Columbus.

The restaurant and chef awards will be announced Monday, June 10.

"No words at all, but thank you and shout-out to all the Cincy nominees and all the other nominees as well," wrote Nolia's Harris on Facebook. "But most importantly I want to thank my Nolia team for all the hard work love y'all."

Salazar's team at Mita's also posted on Facebook, saying, "We are so excited and honored to be amongst this year's excellent group of nominees for the 2024 James Beard Awards! Congratulations to our fellow Ohioans - @mochikocincy, @noliacincinnati, @eatchapmans!"

Three of the four were semifinalists in 2023, as well, under different categories:

Mita's, nominated for Outstanding Restaurant

Nolia, nominated for Best New Restaurant

Elaine Uykimpang Bentz of Café Mochiko, nominated for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

"We are so excited to honor this year's semifinalists who embody the spirit of excellence that defines the James Beard Awards," said Dawn Padmore, vice president of awards, in a release. "I look forward to seeing what they accomplish in the years to come."

The James Beard Awards were created in 1990 and "recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive."

Camp Washington Chili holds Cincinnati's only James Beard Award. It won in the America's Classics category in 2000.

Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel was a nominee (2000, 2001, 2006) and semifinalist (2008, 2009, 2012, 2013) multiple times.

Chef Jose Salazar has been a semifinalist six times in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023, all for Mita's.

Chef Ryan Santos was a semifinalist in 2020 and Chef Elaine Uykimpang Bentz was a semifinalist in 2022 (under the name Elaine Townsend) and 2023.

