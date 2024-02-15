© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Newport could drop noise charges against recycling company

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published February 15, 2024 at 3:04 PM EST
A sign for River Metals Recycling sits in front of their facility on Licking Pike in Newport.
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU
RMR acquired a Camp Washington company in October 2023 and will move some of its operations there.

A Newport recycling company may avoid criminal charges in a deal with the Northern Kentucky city. River Metals Recycling says it will consolidate its metal shredding operations at its facility in the Cincinnati neighborhood of Camp Washington within the next 12 months.

According to a release from the company, under the agreement, RMR will keep its plant on Licking Pike open for collection and sorting, and can operate a shredder there, under limited circumstances.

River Metals Recycling purchased the Garden Street Iron and Metals site in Camp Washington in October 2023.

In exchange, Newport will drop the noise complaint charges. The city filed the criminal charges last year. The deal must be approved by a Campbell County District Court judge. A hearing is scheduled March 5.
