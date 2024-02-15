Newport could drop noise charges against recycling company

A Newport recycling company may avoid criminal charges in a deal with the Northern Kentucky city. River Metals Recycling says it will consolidate its metal shredding operations at its facility in the Cincinnati neighborhood of Camp Washington within the next 12 months.

According to a release from the company, under the agreement, RMR will keep its plant on Licking Pike open for collection and sorting, and can operate a shredder there, under limited circumstances.

River Metals Recycling purchased the Garden Street Iron and Metals site in Camp Washington in October 2023.

In exchange, Newport will drop the noise complaint charges. The city filed the criminal charges last year. The deal must be approved by a Campbell County District Court judge. A hearing is scheduled March 5.