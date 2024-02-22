© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Is your phone not working? It's not just you. Phone providers dealing with outages

91.7 WVXU | By Tana Weingartner
Published February 22, 2024 at 10:41 AM EST
the logo for at&t
Steven Senne
/
AP
This May 14, 2014 file photo shows an AT&T logo on a store in Dedham, Mass.

AT&T and other phone providers were experiencing major issues early Thursday morning. Thousands of users across the country reported they couldn't make phone calls or send and receive text messages on AT&T's network. The outage was also affecting the ability to call 911.

More than 73,000 incidents were reported around 8:15 a.m., according to the tracking website Downdetector.com.

AT&T confirmed it was having problems and was working to restore service. It did not specify a cause for the outage. The provider encouraged users to use its Wi-Fi calling service in the meantime.

You can see areas effected by the outage by using AT&T's Outage Finder.

Verizon and T-Mobile both said their networks were working correctly, however, they noted users may hove trouble contacting people using other networks.

WVXU news partner WCPO offers this guidance to enable Wi-Fi calling:

To enable Wi-Fi calling on an iPhone, go to Settings, tap Phone, and then tap Wi-Fi Calling.

To utilize Wi-Fi calling on an Android phone, open the Phone app, tap More Settings, tap Calls, and tap Wi-Fi Calling.

You will need to be connected to a wireless network in order for this feature to work.

This is a developing story.
Tags
Local News Daily View
Tana Weingartner
Senior Editor and reporter at WVXU with more than 20 years experience in public radio; formerly news and public affairs producer with WMUB. Would really like to meet your dog.
See stories by Tana Weingartner