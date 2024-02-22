Is your phone not working? It's not just you. Phone providers dealing with outages

AT&T and other phone providers were experiencing major issues early Thursday morning. Thousands of users across the country reported they couldn't make phone calls or send and receive text messages on AT&T's network. The outage was also affecting the ability to call 911.

More than 73,000 incidents were reported around 8:15 a.m., according to the tracking website Downdetector.com.

AT&T confirmed it was having problems and was working to restore service. It did not specify a cause for the outage. The provider encouraged users to use its Wi-Fi calling service in the meantime.

You can see areas effected by the outage by using AT&T's Outage Finder.

Verizon and T-Mobile both said their networks were working correctly, however, they noted users may hove trouble contacting people using other networks.

WVXU news partner WCPO offers this guidance to enable Wi-Fi calling:

To enable Wi-Fi calling on an iPhone, go to Settings, tap Phone, and then tap Wi-Fi Calling.

To utilize Wi-Fi calling on an Android phone, open the Phone app, tap More Settings, tap Calls, and tap Wi-Fi Calling.

You will need to be connected to a wireless network in order for this feature to work.

This is a developing story.