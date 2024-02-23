© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Covington is looking for a new fire chief

91.7 WVXU | By Nick Swartsell
Published February 23, 2024 at 12:05 PM EST
Covington Fire Chief Mark Pierce
After three decades of service, Covington Fire Chief Mark Pierce will retire at the end of March, a news release from the city says.

Pierce, 59, began his career volunteering with the Bromley Fire Department at age 15, according to the release. He joined Covington's department in 1995 and became chief there in 2018.

"I love Covington, and I love being a firefighter in Covington," Pierce said. "But wise people always told me, 'You'll know when it's time to leave,' and that time has come."

City officials say they've already begun the search for Pierce's replacement.

