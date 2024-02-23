Richmond is counting down the days, hours, minutes and seconds to April's eclipse

Richmond, Ind., is counting down to April's total eclipse — literally. Richmond and Wayne County will debut a Total Eclipse Countdown Clock Friday.

The Richmond/Wayne County Convention & Tourism Bureau partnered with Primex Design & Fabrication to create a large-scale clock that will travel around the region over the next 45 days.

"It's probably about 10-feet wide by six-feet tall," according to Primex Business Unit Director Doug Borgsdorf. "It talks about the countdown on a digital display that includes fun facts about Wayne County and Richmond, Indiana. It shows the path the eclipse is going to take through Indiana, and then it shows how many days, hours, and minutes till we actually get to see the once-in-a — once in my lifetime — eclipse."

LOOKING UP: Countdown to Eclipse 2024

The clock will travel around the county visiting schools, business and community gathering spots. Borgsdorf says it's all about building excitement for the eclipse on April 8. Richmond is in the path of totality.

"We're making some other products that you'll be able to view the eclipse with as well. Just the excitement from our own employees and their families — at first I wasn't [excited]. I thought, 'It's not a big deal.'

"It is contagiously exciting to hear this community get so fired up about it."

The Countdown Celebration is Friday from 2-4 p.m. at the Old National Road Welcome Center, 5701 National Rd. E., Richmond. The first 100 attendees will receive a free pair of eclipse glasses.