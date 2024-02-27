Grand marshals named for 105th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade

Two members of the 1999 Reds will lead the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade this year: Pokey Reese and Dmitri Young. Reds Hall of Fame Director Rick Walls says fans will remember them from 25 years ago, and from more recently.

"We always say 'Once a Red, always a Red,' and Young and Reese are great examples," Walls says. "They make regular appearances at Redsfest, on our caravan, and many activities, including this year being Reds Fantasy Camp coaches on the same team and they won the championship in Goodyear, Arizona, just one month ago."

Reese played second base and shortstop for the Reds from 1997 to 2001. Young played first base and as an outfielder from 1998 to 2001.

Former WLW personality Jim Scott will be an honorary grand marshal for the March 28 parade. Scott revealed last year he has ALS. Findlay Market Parade Co-Chair Neil Luken says they hope he can attend.

"He is bound and determined to make this parade, and I think he will make it," Luken says.

The 2024 Reds Opening Day Parade will feature 17 high school and three college marching bands, and lots of local celebrities, including former Reds announcer Marty Brennaman, and former Bengal Anthony Munoz.

This will be the 105th parade. It starts at noon at Findlay Market, and precedes the first Reds game of the season. The Reds are hosting the Washington Nationals.