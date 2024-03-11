Inaugural class of Black Women in Tech to graduate

The first group of participants to go through a newly created program to increase the number of women of color in the tech industry is set to graduate. The inaugural cohort of Black Women in Tech graduates Friday, March 15.

The program offers both entry-level technology skills and more advanced training. Both are meant to help people who are beginning to, or switching work, in the tech sector, as well as those looking to grow their skills or advance in the field.

Black Women in Tech is a collaboration between the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio, Brighton Center, the Community Action Agency, and the Gaskins Foundation, with support from JPMorgan Chase, Google, and the Workforce Innovation Center of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.

Keturah Tatum is graduating from the data analytics program. She's an operations specialist at a local company where she works in data analytics daily, and she owns her own business, Kadosh Aromas. She says she's always wanted to be in the tech field and was excited to find a group where Black women were supported and represented.

"In today's digital world, access to technology is very important. This program, for me, especially being that it was one of the first cohorts for Black women, I really believe that it helped to facilitate learning and skill development within our community," she says.

That's hugely important to her and something she says really stood out about the program.

"This is the first time I've ever seen this level of engagement in the tech field for Black women."

She tells WVXU she feels well-positioned for advancement at her company thanks to the additional skills she's gained. She also was able to see how to capitalize on skills she already possessed.

"These women have worked hard to complete the work necessary to enter an in-demand field with good salaries and growth opportunities," states Ebony Young, vice president of impact for the Urban League, in a release. "We're so happy to play a small role in their success and look forward to seeing what they do next."

Black Women in Tech offers Google Career Certificates in six areas:

IT support

UX design

Data analytics

Project management

Cybersecurity

Digital marketing and e-commerce

Classes meet 16 hours a week over the course of three months. The organizations behind the program provide wraparound services, such as childcare, mentoring, case management, and financial education workshops to help ensure participants are successful.

Taylor Higgins is another soon-to-be graduate. She's founder of Taylored Design Co., and participated in the project management course.

"I am an entrepreneur and I'm always looking to learn new things," she says. "I really wanted to be able to achieve another educational milestone to create more opportunities for myself. I do a lot of project management currently, so being a part of Google's project management program was definitely monumental in how I'm able to effectively present information to my clients and how to manage their projects."

Higgins adds she appreciated all the extra support resources, as well as being able to connect with and learn from peers in the cohort. She says they were all supportive of each other, and she'd encourage other women to participate in the future.

"It's really cool to be able to have the support to strengthen our individual capabilities, but also leverage contracts and pursue new business opportunities effectively."