President of Moeller High School placed on administrative leave after arrest in Nashville

The president of Archbishop Moeller High School is on administrative leave after he was arrested in Nashville over the weekend.

Court records from Davidson County, Tennessee show James Marshall Hyzdu was arrested on March 10 and charged with one count of criminal trespassing, one count of disorderly conduct and one count of public intoxication.

'n arrest report shows police were called to a bar on Broadway in Nashville on March 9. When they got there, security for the bar said Hyzdu "came into the bar and began following women around, making them feel uncomfortable and causing them to become annoyed with the defendant."

