A Fourth of July tradition at Ault Park has been canceled.

Cincinnati Parks announced Wednesday that it won't be holding Fourth of July fireworks at the Mount Lookout park. The fireworks have been held for 57 years.

"Due to the growing number of attendees, and increasing complexity, the organizers of the 4th of July fireworks celebration in Ault Park have decided to no longer hold the event," Cincinnati Parks said.

Continue reading this article from our news partner WCPO >>