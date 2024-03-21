Demolition efforts appear to have begun on Sunlite Pool at Coney Island

The demolition of Coney Island's Sunlite Pool has begun.

Over the fence, an area around Sunlite Pool was littered with concrete debris, that had been chipped up from the surface of the pool. Nearby, a backhoe was parked, but it wasn't actively being used when WCPO crews were on scene.

The construction activity has begun just days after a group hoping to save the historic Sunlite Pool and other aspects of Coney Island offered to spend around $150,000 to purchase the land containing the pool.

