FEAM Aero opens $45 million aircraft maintenance hangar at CVG

CVG welcomed its newest addition on Thursday. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear along with leaders from the airport and FEAM Aero cut the ribbon on a $45 million aircraft maintenance hangar.

The hangar is FEAM Aero's second investment at CVG in the past few years. In early 2020, the company opened its first maintenance hangar at the airport capable of housing a single large jet or several small aircraft. This 150,000-square-foot hangar triples its predecessor's capabilities, boasting the ability to hold three wide-body jets at the same time.

FEAM Aero is an airplane maintenance company based in Florida. In total, the company has invested $64 million in its facilities at the airport since 2020.

Beshear applauded the latest development, crediting CVG for continuing to work with businesses to grow its air cargo operations. The airport is one of the largest air hubs in the country and recently announced more plans to expand its freight capabilities with the construction of even more air cargo facilities.

"When a company like FEAM Aero builds something like this, it's because of our great workforce," Beshear said. "A great airport like CVG has shown them what is possible and how great it is to do business in Kentucky and in the Northern Kentucky-Cincinnati region."

FEAM Aero CEO Fred Murphy says the decision was made to build another hangar at CVG because of the airport's willingness to support the project and encourage the company's growth.

"[CVG] doesn't operate the typical way an airport operates," Murphy said. "There's very, very little to no bureaucracy here. We get things done. We're business partners."

The hangar will offer aircraft maintenance and engineering services to shipping companies operating at CVG. Airport CEO Candace McGraw says expanding those services will help bring jobs to the region and accelerate the airport's continued growth.

"Say, for instance, DHL, Amazon, etc. are deciding where to locate a plane, they'll locate it here because they know they can get the maintenance done in a safe, fast, efficient, and reliable manner," McGraw told WVXU.

FEAM Aero says the hangar will bring 200 new aircraft maintenance jobs to the region.