Hamilton County housing assistance program closing out early

The Cincinnati-Hamilton County Community Action Agency is closing applications for its rent and property tax assistance programs a month earlier than anticipated. That's because of high demand and limited funds, Vice President of Community Services Erik Thomas says.

“This was not an easy decision because we know that just because the funding is coming to an end, it doesn’t mean that the need has. We want to make sure that we do get through all of the applications so that we do help the clients who are in our system before the close of the grant.”

Roughly 8,000 people have received help since the program started during the pandemic, but there are still a lot of applications to process.

"We have roughly 900 applications we're wanting to get through, wanting the time to get through, prior to our complete wrap up date, which is June 30," Thomas says.

The program has distributed about $35 million in aid since it started during the pandemic. Thomas says there isn't any concrete plan to resume the program at a later date, but the agency is always looking for funding.

"We're definitely keeping our eye out and trying to find other ways we can serve," he said.

Hamilton County and some nonprofits also run rental and homeowner assistance programs.

CAA will process any application received before the April 1 deadline. You can find out how to apply at their website.