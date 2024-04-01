Cincinnati's low-income homeowners could get help paying property taxes

Cincinnati City Council is considering $1 million to help low-income homeowners pay delinquent property taxes.

Mayor Aftab Pureval and Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney introduced the idea. Kearney says there are a few key requirements: eligible homeowners have to live in the home (as opposed to renting it out); owner-occupied homes with up to four units would be eligible; and the homeowner must make 80% or less of the Area Median Income.

"We're giving [city administration] leeway to come up with how that will work and how much will actually go out per resident," Kearney said. "I think the administration needs to really advise us on that."

Kearney says the administration will prepare an application process designed to grant approval for funds within 10 days.

The money would come from other homeowner support funds that haven't been fully spent: $500,000 from the American Dream Downpayment Initiative (ADDI) and $500,000 from a planned pilot program with The Port to train minority developers.

Council approved $2 million for ADDI and $2 million for the pilot project nearly two years ago. Kearney says the pilot has not launched yet; City Budget Director Andrew Dudas told WVXU only some ADDI funds have been spent on down-payment assistance.

"If more funds are needed in those accounts, we can allocate those going forward," Kearney said. "For now, these property taxes are really an emergency that we need to help with."

The average boost in property taxes in Cincinnati this year was about 16%. But some neighborhoods had much higher increases, including East Price Hill, Camp Washington, and North Fairmount.

Council's Budget and Finance Committee approved the motion Monday; it will be up for a final vote at Council's regular meeting Wednesday.

If approved, city administration will prepare an ordinance with more detail about the program, which will require additional council approval.