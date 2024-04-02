Severe weather possible Tuesday

Strong thunderstorms rolled through the area early Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service says severe weather is still a threat Tuesday afternoon. Meteorologist John Franks says storms could reform any time, but likely before the sun goes down.

“These storms are going to be supercell clusters. We’re going to be monitoring all of them for rotation and the potential for large tornadoes is higher than we normally get,” Franks says.

It’s because of a combination of factors, including wind shear and updraft development. He says the atmospheric set up over the Ohio Valley isn’t rare, but it isn’t common either.

“We had one back on Feb. 28, and we had some pretty strong weather and large tornadoes.” Tornadoes hit near Warsaw, Ky., and Indian Lake, Ohio.

According to our news partner, WCPO, a number of area school districts are dismissing students early because of the weather threat.

Franks says even if storms aren't severe, they'll drop a lot of rain and have strong winds.

“Any of them are going to be able to produce a decent couple of gusts of winds.”

Wednesday is the 50th anniversary of the so-called Super Outbreak. Nearly 150 tornadoes ripped across 13 states. Saylor Park and Xenia were both devastated by F-5 tornadoes, the strongest on the Fujita scale.