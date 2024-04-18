© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Hamilton County 911 and EMA to share quarters

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published April 18, 2024 at 5:43 PM EDT
Hamilton County will combine its 911 dispatch center and Emergency Management Agency headquarters.

Commissioners approved a $14 million contract to renovate a building in Springdale. Commissioner Denise Driehaus says she's been to the current dispatch center.

"It does strike you when you walk in — it's fairly dark, you guys are close to one another, you're taking really important calls..." she said. "...We need a new place that dignifies the work that you're doing."

The approval comes during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

The new center will be on Tri-County Parkway between Princeton Pike and Northland Boulevard. The building should be ready by November of 2025.
Bill Rinehart
Bill Rinehart started his radio career as a disc jockey in 1990. In 1994, he made the jump into journalism and has been reporting and delivering news on the radio ever since.
