Hamilton County 911 and EMA to share quarters

Hamilton County will combine its 911 dispatch center and Emergency Management Agency headquarters.

Commissioners approved a $14 million contract to renovate a building in Springdale. Commissioner Denise Driehaus says she's been to the current dispatch center.

"It does strike you when you walk in — it's fairly dark, you guys are close to one another, you're taking really important calls..." she said. "...We need a new place that dignifies the work that you're doing."

RELATED: Cincinnati's 911 center adds additional protocols

The approval comes during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

The new center will be on Tri-County Parkway between Princeton Pike and Northland Boulevard. The building should be ready by November of 2025.

