Cincinnati Edition wants to see your pet pics!

91.7 WVXU
Published May 15, 2024 at 4:04 PM EDT
a black dog in a scarf and glasses
Jennifer Merritt
/
WVXU
Meet a WVXU staffer's supermutt, Gil "Gilly" Potter.

Calling all fur parents! Submit your favorite image of Fido or Fluffy to be highlighted as one of Cincinnati Edition's Featured Fur Babies of the Month during our pet show.

How to participate:

  • Submit your cute pet photo to talk@wvxu.org.
  • Tell us your first name, your pet’s name and your neighborhood.
  • Your Facebook or Instagram handle if you’d like to be tagged on our social platforms.

 Where and how we’ll share:

  • Your pet's photo placed on our website for Cincinnati Edition’s pet show.
  • Your pet's photo shared via WVXU's social media platforms as one of Cincinnati Edition’s Featured Fur babies.
Local News animals