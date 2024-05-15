Cincinnati Edition wants to see your pet pics!

Calling all fur parents! Submit your favorite image of Fido or Fluffy to be highlighted as one of Cincinnati Edition's Featured Fur Babies of the Month during our pet show.

How to participate:



Submit your cute pet photo to talk@wvxu.org.

Tell us your first name, your pet’s name and your neighborhood.

Your Facebook or Instagram handle if you’d like to be tagged on our social platforms.

Where and how we’ll share:

