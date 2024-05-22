Cincinnati sues Florida-based landlord over 'substandard' living conditions

The city of Cincinnati is suing another large, out-of-town landlord.

REM Capital owns roughly 850 units across five apartment complexes in the city, most of them in neighborhoods like Bond Hill, Mt. Airy and West Price Hill. The city's lawsuit claims those Bond Hill units at a complex called Heirloom Apartments suffer from roach and rat infestations, lack of heat and hot water and other issues.

The city has sued other large, out-of-town landlords, including Vinebrook Homes and Williamsburg Apartments.

During comments on Cincinnati Edition Tuesday, Mayor Aftab Pureval said the latest lawsuit is meant to send a message.

"I have made it very clear that if you are an out-of-town, predatory landlord or institutional investor that is looking to come to Cincinnati and use predatory tactics against our most vulnerable population, I will take you to court, I will sue you," he said. "You are not welcome in Cincinnati. That's not just rhetoric. You can ask those other institutional investors."

The city's lawsuit will be heard in Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas.